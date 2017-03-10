Final Round at Landfall Cancelled

The Boilermakers finished ninth after 36 holes

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The final round of play at the 16th-annual Landfall Tradition was cancelled due to inclement weather Sunday, resulting in a ninth-place finish for the Purdue women’s golf team at 12-over par, 290-298=588. Junior Covadonga SanJuan and sophomore Micaela Farah wound up with their best individual finishes of the fall, as SanJuan tied for 11th and Farah tied for 18th.

SanJuan’s final total was one-under par, 69-74=143, while Farah shot one-over par, 70-75=145. Senior Marta Martin was the Boilermakers’ No. 3 finisher at six-over par, 75-75=150, and junior Ida Ayu Indira Melati Putri and freshman Inez Wanamarta shared the No. 4 mark at seven-over par, 151.

Duke claimed the team title, finishing 14-under par, 277-285=562, edging Alabama by one stroke. Virginia’s Beth Lillie and Duke’s Ana Belac shared medalist honors at nine-under par, 135.

The tournament concludes the Boilermakers’ fall season, and they’ll resume play in the spring, hosting the Lady Puerto Rico Classic on February 11.

